Last updated on .From the section Hull

Dogukan Sinik made his senior Turkey debut in March and has two goals in five caps

Hull City have agreed a fee with Antalyaspor for midfielder Dogukan Sinik.

The Championship side say the 23-year-old Turkey international will now join up with the squad on their pre-season camp in Marbella to agree personal terms.

Sinik will become the club's sixth summer signing, and the third from the Turkish Super Lig.

Hull were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group in January.

Shota Arveladze's Tigers finished 19th in the Championship last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.