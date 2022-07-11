Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag says forward 'in our plans'

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments206

Erik ten Hag with his hands on Cristiano Ronaldo's face
Cristiano Ronaldo faced Erik ten Hag's Ajax in the Champions League when he played for Juventus

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is "in our plans" for the new season and is "not for sale".

The 37-year-old will miss the first part of United's pre-season tour to Thailand and wants to leave the club.

He returned to United last season after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus.

"He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it," said former Ajax manager Ten Hag.

"I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together."

The Portugal forward's absence on the tour fuelled speculation over his future after he also missed the club's return to pre-season training at Carrington.

Ronaldo instead trained at the Portuguese national team's headquarters.

The Old Trafford side play Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday before flying to Australia and Ten Hag said he does not yet know whether Ronaldo will join later in the tour.

The Dutchman added that he spoke to Ronaldo before the tour, explaining: "I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together."

Ten Hag also addressed the captaincy, which became an issue as a result of Harry Maguire's struggle for form last season.

"Harry Maguire will be captain," he said. "He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue."

United's only signing this summer is full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. They look set to sign free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen and are close to an agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag emphasised United will only recruit players if he believes they will fit into his intended style of play.

"We want to add the right players. We have a really good squad, we are working to develop our way of playing and the opportunity is there and we will strike," he added.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by Qiubov, today at 11:19

    As a Utd fan, this is excellent news! With Ronaldo unselfishly leading the line, and Maguire the commander and rock at the back, I feel utterly confident we can avoid relegation this season. Who knows, maybe next year we can build on this and aim for 15th place. God, I love Utd.

    • Reply posted by Really---, today at 11:21

      Really--- replied:
      We'd have been down years ago if it weren't for De Gea :(

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:21

    Ronaldo might be in Man U's plans. But Man U aren't in Ronaldo's plans.

    • Reply posted by uncommon_sense, today at 11:48

      uncommon_sense replied:
      Well he's under contract. Can't imagine him not putting a shift in as competitive as he is

  • Comment posted by DrivelHouse dot com, today at 11:18

    A riveting "breaking news" story to start the day.

    Ronaldo is now not on the brink of a move as has been reported by the BBC for 2 weeks. He now 'may' stay.

    Looking forward to the next instalment of this gripping saga.

    Yes - so interesting that I even took the time to comment on it myself.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:35

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Every sports outlet has been reporting the same thing.

      It's interesting that Ten Hag has come out and said this, but it is essentially just the same as before: He's "not for sale [unless an acceptable offer comes in]".

  • Comment posted by iComment, today at 11:14

    some say this, some say that - someone's leaving someone's joining, someone's happy, someone's unhappy, he's for sale, no he's not, we're making an offer for him, no we're not

    and so it goes on - i guess it keeps us all entertained (or not) during these long hot (no they're not) summer days

    more politics and double-speak in the transfer market than in westminster

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 11:20

    The comedy club keeps on giving 🤣

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 11:25

      KR replied:
      You took the words right out of my mouth. What a laughing stock Man Unt are. They are the biggest comedy club in the world.

  • Comment posted by davidinfrance, today at 11:16

    This article says nothing. We don’t need articles like this about Man Utd

    • Reply posted by MDK, today at 11:38

      MDK replied:
      Shirt sales. Man U sponsored shirt sale advert on the bbc

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 11:15

    I don't think there's a queue of clubs out there that want / can afford Ronnie. I'd be surprised if he leaves - I think Chelsea was the one he's probably been sold, but it looks like they forgot to ask Touchel if he wants him first...

    Keeping Maguire as Captain is the big worry for me. He shouldn't even be in the team.

    • Reply posted by BVDN, today at 11:19

      BVDN replied:
      If anything, Tuchel would prefer Neymar if he can get him back to the level he was at Barcelona. He has experience of Neymar at PSG and has more manager power at Chelski

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 11:30

    Ronaldo is stuck no other club is going to pay him anywhere near what he's on at Man u. Even Paris aren't that daft.

    • Reply posted by The Ultimate AL, today at 11:53

      The Ultimate AL replied:
      PSG

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 11:32

    The United dressing room has been such a big problem over the last few years and keeping an unhappy Ronaldo against his wishes would surely just make things even worse.
    I have to say though, if i was a Utd fan then i'd be more worried about the following statement...
    "He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue."

  • Comment posted by Fandabbydozy, today at 11:21

    Received a six figure sum bonus then tells the club he wants to leave. That's loyalty for you.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 11:32

      JM replied:
      Six figures is absolutely nothing for someone who makes high six figures (if not seven figures) a week with Utd salary plus external sponsorship etc.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 11:21

    You have to hope it's a bluff by Ten Hag. Nothing worse than keeping a player bigger than the club against his will. All next season you'd have stories of his unhappiness every time they lose, and January would all about who Ronaldo is dumping ManU for

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:36

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It's just standard announcement. They're not gonna say "Yes, someone come and get him really cheap, please."

  • Comment posted by fatboyslick, today at 11:19

    If he's forced to stay he will be a bad egg.
    Fergie convinced him to remain one more year at UTD and that season he stropped around like a spoilt brat who'd been told he wasnt allowed anymore sweets

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:28

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      That season he only went and scored 26 goals, won the Balon D'or and the league and league cup.

      Feel for the rest of the squad having to play with him. Must have been an awful experience

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 11:50

    Isn't the problem that Ronaldo doesn't want to play for United, and his agent is speaking to other clubs? I'm not sure what this changes. United have always wanted him?

    CR7 isn't happy unless he's playing for the best team in the league. Everyone knows that. He's too lazy to fight. Wants guaranteed trophies.

    United (2003), Real, Juve

    First time in his career he's not joined a great team

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 11:34

    High-profile players all want to leave
    Transfer targets don't want to sign
    What an absolute shambles.

  • Comment posted by ESL, today at 11:30

    If he wants to go what’s the point of trying to force him to play? Never understood that esp as his contract is up next year?

    • Reply posted by JVB, today at 11:36

      JVB replied:
      if the club sell him , he gets a fee and his contract paid out in full . if he puts in a transfer R/Q , and a club pays the last 2 years and a fee , then MU will let him go , its that simple . just the player or the club will not come out and say it that way .

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 11:54

    Don't think this is right. If the guy doesn't want to play for the club anymore, what's the point of keeping him?

    Things will only end in tears.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 11:58

      Pen Factory replied:
      I agree but I think some of the sponsors of Man United have a say in this

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 11:24

    The man don't want to play Thursday night football in kazakhstan or arzabanjan lol

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Arzabanjan? Where's that?

      You seem to be confusing the Europa League with the Conference League.

  • Comment posted by waynebb, today at 11:18

    Another HYS on United, that's a shock. Any place for us little fish in the big pond Beeb or don't we count?

    • Reply posted by Neville Fed The Goat, today at 11:25

      Neville Fed The Goat replied:
      Man Utd are Little Fish

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 11:17

    Anyone who wants him can't afford him.
    Anyone who can afford him doesn't want him.

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo76 , today at 12:09

    All this fuss for what is essentially now a 38 year old shirt seller. I know he scored a few goals last season but most were against Norwich etc , I the big games it would have been a stretch to even call him a passenger.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport