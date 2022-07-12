Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Harding has also played for Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester City and Liverpool in addition to Reading

Wales forward Natasha Harding has signed a one-year deal with Women's Super League side Aston Villa.

Harding, 33, captained Reading last season but left in June after five years with the Royals.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward played in every WSL game for Reading last season.

"I'm really excited to be joining this amazing club. I'm in a great place mentally and physically and I can't wait to show my strengths," she said.

"I'm also excited to see what we can all do together, on and off the pitch, and hopefully achieve some great things along the way."

Harding, who in April became the eighth player to represent Wales 100 times, made 84 league appearances for Reading after joining from Liverpool in 2017.

Villa finished ninth in the WSL last season and have also recruited former Everton captain Danielle Turner.

Harding was often selected in defence by the Royals and was seeking a club that would give her more time in attack, where she plays for Wales.