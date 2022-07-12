Close menu
Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen11002023
2Stirling11002113
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Dumbarton100112-10
5Peterhead100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock11003123
2Partick Thistle11002113
3Montrose00000000
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11002023
2Ross County10101102
3Buckie Thistle10101101
4Alloa00000000
5East Fife100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11005053
2Falkirk10100002
3Morton10100001
4Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
5Clyde100105-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11003033
2Arbroath11001013
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic11003213
2Ayr10100002
3Elgin10100001
4St Johnstone00000000
5Queen of Sth100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11003213
2Inverness CT11001013
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Albion100123-10
5Kelty Hearts100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park11005233
2Dundee11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stranraer100125-30
5Hamilton100103-30
