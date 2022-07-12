WSL fixtures 2022-23: Defending champions Chelsea host West Ham on opening day
Defending champions Chelsea begin their Women's Super League campaign with a London derby against West Ham, while newly promoted Liverpool take on Reading.
The first round of fixtures will take place on Saturday, 10 September, with the season set to conclude on 28 May.
The league will break at Christmas and again in February until March.
Manchester City take on Arsenal, last year's runners-up, while Tottenham host Manchester United.
Chelsea face Arsenal, at Borehamwood. in their first game after the Christmas break - and then hosts last season's close rivals at Kings Meadow on the penultimate weekend of the season.
City will host United in the first Manchester derby of the season just before the Christmas break, while the reverse fixture will take place on the weekend of 20 May.
Liverpool will host Everton in the first Merseyside derby since the Reds' return to the top-flight on the weekend of 24 September, with the Walton Park fixture taking place on the weekend of 25 March.
Exact dates for some matches are not yet confirmed due to television rights.
First round of fixtures in full
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Leicester
Manchester City v Arsenal
Reading v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
