Simon in action for Racing Louisville against her former side Houston Dash

Leicester City have signed American defender Erin Simon from National Women's Soccer League club Racing Louisville on a free transfer.

Simon, 27, played in the Women's Super League for West Ham from 2018-2020 and helped the Hammers reach the Women's FA Cup final in 2019.

She moved back to the US with Houston Dash before joining Racing Louisville in the 2020 NWSL expansion draft.

"I am excited to be back in the UK," said the former USA Under-23 player.

All but three of her 21 appearances for Racing Louisville last season came at full-back.

Simon said she was "really excited" to work with Leicester manager Lydia Bedford, adding: "Lydia has an awesome mindset and a great perspective of the game."

Leicester finished one place off the bottom of the WSL last season, avoiding relegation by two points and conceding more goals than any other side, with 53 conceded.