Flaherty's career started in Millwall's youth team. She joined West Ham from Chelsea in 2018 when the Hammers were granted a licence to play in the WSL

Liverpool have signed former West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty.

The England defender, 30, left West Ham in May after four years having led them to the 2019 Women's FA Cup final.

She also had spells at Chelsea and Arsenal - winning the quadruple with the Gunners in 2006-7 and the double with the Blues in 2015.

"She's a fantastic defender, a great person, she's a leader and I'm looking forward to working with her again," said Liverpool boss Matt Beard.

The pair previously worked together when Beard managed West Ham from 2018-2020, and Flaherty said that their connection convinced her to join Liverpool.

"When I left West Ham I was unsure of where I was going. It only took one chat with Beardy and [Liverpool's managing director] Russ Fraser to know how exciting it is to be here and the vision of this club. I'm so grateful I've been given the chance to join the family."

Flaherty has 15 caps for England but said she still has "a lot to prove" at the Reds.

"I've been playing in the WSL for over 10 years now and there may have been people who maybe thought it was time for me to call it a day. So I've got a lot to prove, not just to other people, but to myself as well."

"I've got a lot of experience and I know what it takes to win," she added.

Flaherty is Liverpool's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Finland international Emma Koivisto.

Liverpool won last season's Women's Championship and promotion to the Women's Super League, finishing 11 points clear of their nearest rivals.

