Scottish League Cup
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Venue: New Central Park, Scotland

Kelty Hearts v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Martin
  • 6Forster
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Peggie
  • 16McNab
  • 12Tidser
  • 8Reilly
  • 10Barjonas
  • 22Agyeman
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 2Owens
  • 7Cardle
  • 14Philp
  • 15Hill
  • 17Strang
  • 18Barbour
  • 20Campbell

Albion

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Sonkur
  • 3Malcolm
  • 11Reilly
  • 8Kidd
  • 7Wilson
  • 6Fleming
  • 9Roberts
  • 10Paton

Substitutes

  • 12Dolan
  • 14McCall
  • 15Testa
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 18McGowan
  • 19Leslie
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
