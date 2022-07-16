Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Steele
- 6Hooper
- 5Barnes
- 3Williamson
- 7Smith
- 8Luissint
- 4Docherty
- 11Galloway
- 10Goss
- 19Muir
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Lowdon
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16McCartney
- 17Wallace
- 18Johnston
Elgin
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hoban
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 5Anderson
- 3Cairns
- 7Mailer
- 6MacEwan
- 8MacInnes
- 11Antoniazzi
- 10Lawrence
- 9Allen
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Cameron
- 15Pires Machado
- 16Dingwall
- 17Hester
- 18Sopel
- 19Loveland
- 21McHale
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden