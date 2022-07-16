Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 6Hooper
  • 5Barnes
  • 3Williamson
  • 7Smith
  • 8Luissint
  • 4Docherty
  • 11Galloway
  • 10Goss
  • 19Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16McCartney
  • 17Wallace
  • 18Johnston

Elgin

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Anderson
  • 3Cairns
  • 7Mailer
  • 6MacEwan
  • 8MacInnes
  • 11Antoniazzi
  • 10Lawrence
  • 9Allen

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Cameron
  • 15Pires Machado
  • 16Dingwall
  • 17Hester
  • 18Sopel
  • 19Loveland
  • 21McHale
Referee:
Iain Snedden

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
