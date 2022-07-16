Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00StirlingStirling Albion
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Millen
  • 20Brown
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 16Stanton
  • 7Connolly
  • 23Easton
  • 22Ross
  • 9Gullan
  • 11Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 17Thomson
  • 19Mahady
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 27Coulson
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 6Cummins
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McLean
  • 3Clark
  • 15Moore
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 12Banner
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Carrick
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 2McGeachie
  • 14Burns
  • 17Law
  • 18Wyles
  • 20Greenhorn
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Harrower
  • 24Curtis
  • 25Lamont
Referee:
Calum Scott

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories