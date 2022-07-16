Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion

Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00StirlingStirling Albion
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1MacDonald
- 4Millen
- 20Brown
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 16Stanton
- 7Connolly
- 23Easton
- 22Ross
- 9Gullan
- 11Zanatta
Substitutes
- 17Thomson
- 19Mahady
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 27Coulson
- 29Young
- 30Masson
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 6Cummins
- 5McGregor
- 4McLean
- 3Clark
- 15Moore
- 7Dunsmore
- 12Banner
- 11Denholm
- 9Carrick
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 2McGeachie
- 14Burns
- 17Law
- 18Wyles
- 20Greenhorn
- 21Cooper
- 22Harrower
- 24Curtis
- 25Lamont
- Referee:
- Calum Scott