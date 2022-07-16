Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 19Munro
- 15Hussain
- 3Brindley
- 12Moore
- 6Hutton
- 10Slater
- 7Thomson
- 11McCluskey
- 17Armour
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 9Aitken
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- 24Hanratty
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fulton
- 12Want
- 5Easton
- 4O'Reilly
- 2Doyle
- 20Ngandu
- 24Lawson
- 3Shiels
- 8Martin
- 9Ryan
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 7Spence
- 18Mimnaugh
- 19Winter
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 37McGinn
- 41One
- Referee:
- Alex Shepherd