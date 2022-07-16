Close menu
Scottish League Cup
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Nditi
  • 19Munro
  • 15Hussain
  • 3Brindley
  • 12Moore
  • 6Hutton
  • 10Slater
  • 7Thomson
  • 11McCluskey
  • 17Armour

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 9Aitken
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Hanratty

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fulton
  • 12Want
  • 5Easton
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 2Doyle
  • 20Ngandu
  • 24Lawson
  • 3Shiels
  • 8Martin
  • 9Ryan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Spence
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 19Winter
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 37McGinn
  • 41One
Referee:
Alex Shepherd

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
