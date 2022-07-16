Montrose v Kilmarnock

MontroseMontrose15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lennox
- 15Whatley
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 10Milne
- 6Masson
- 19Callaghan
- 7Webster
- 11Lyons
- 22Brown
Substitutes
- 2Baxter
- 4Allan
- 8Watson
- 16Giacomini
- 18Grant
- 21Matthews
- 23Rennie
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 19Wright
- 7McKenzie
- 4Power
- 21McInroy
- 44Watson
- 11Armstrong
- 27Cameron
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 12Hodson
- 14Sanders
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 20Walker
- 24McGowan
- 26Connell
- 31Polworth
- 32Warnock
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine