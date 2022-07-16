Close menu
Scottish League Cup
MontroseMontrose15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lennox
  • 15Whatley
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 10Milne
  • 6Masson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 7Webster
  • 11Lyons
  • 22Brown

Substitutes

  • 2Baxter
  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 16Giacomini
  • 18Grant
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Rennie

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4Power
  • 21McInroy
  • 44Watson
  • 11Armstrong
  • 27Cameron
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 12Hodson
  • 14Sanders
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 20Walker
  • 24McGowan
  • 26Connell
  • 31Polworth
  • 32Warnock
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
View full Scottish League Cup tables

