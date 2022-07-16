Close menu
Scottish League Cup
ClydeClyde15:00MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: New Douglas Park, Scotland

Clyde v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Parry
  • 2Lyon
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 14Kennedy
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 23Hendji
  • 15Scullion
  • 9Allan
  • 17Cameron
  • 16McDonald

Substitutes

  • 5Cassidy
  • 6Grant
  • 7Duthie
  • 8Gomis
  • 10Cunningham
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Rodden
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 24Ross

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 2Pignatiello
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Strapp
  • 32Lyon
  • 8Blues
  • 7Kabia
  • 21Gillespie
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Easdale

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 16Hynes
  • 17McGrattan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen22004046
2Raith Rovers11006063
3Stirling11002113
4Dumbarton200214-30
5Peterhead200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Kilmarnock21104224
3Montrose11004223
4Stenhousemuir100112-10
5Fraserburgh200237-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22007076
2Ross County10101102
3Alloa10101102
4East Fife201113-21
5Buckie Thistle201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk21101015
2Hibernian21015143
3Bonnyrigg Rose11002113
4Morton10100001
5Clyde200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22004046
2Airdrieonians21104134
3FC Edinburgh10101102
4St Mirren100101-10
5Cowdenbeath200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic21103215
2Queen of Sth21015323
3Ayr21013303
4St Johnstone10100001
5Elgin100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22003126
2Cove Rangers11002113
3Livingston21014403
4Kelty Hearts100101-10
5Albion200235-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22009366
2Dundee11003033
3Hamilton21015503
4Forfar100114-30
5Stranraer2002410-60
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories