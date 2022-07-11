Close menu

Owen Beck: Liverpool youngster in Portuguese loan move

Owen Beck has scored one goal in five appearances for Wales' Under-21 side

Liverpool's Wales Under-21 defender Owen Back has joined Portuguese side Famalicao on a season-long loan.

Beck signed a new long term contract with Liverpool in July 2021 having featured for the Under-23 side.

He made two substitute appearances for Liverpool's first team in last season's Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old, who joined Liverpool when he was 13, is a great nephew of former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush.

