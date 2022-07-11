Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Flynn Clarke began his career at Peterborough

Walsall have continued the re-shaping of their squad with the signing of teenager Flynn Clarke on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder began his career at Peterborough before joining the Canaries last summer and is the Saddlers' 13th summer recruit.

Clarke has been a regular in Norwich's under-23 side but has not yet broken into the first team at Carrow Road.

"I am a player that just wants to get on the ball," he said. external-link

"I have had a bit of pre-season with Norwich so that has helped me with my fitness and I have got my touch back, I have got my eye for goal again.

"I like to get into pockets, I like to score, I like to get assists. I am a winning player, I just want to win games."

Clarke's arrival continues Saddlers head coach Michael Flynn's extensive recruitment drive as he looks to improve on the club's 16th-placed finish in League Two last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.