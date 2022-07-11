Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group B
GermanyGermany20:00SpainSpain
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Euro 2022: Germany's Felicitas Rauch says "two giants meet" whenever her team face Spain

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Felicitas Rauch is playing in her first major tournament for Germany
Felicitas Rauch is playing in her first major tournament for Germany
Women's Euro 2022 - Germany v Spain
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Tuesday, 12 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

"When Germany and Spain come together, two giants meet," said Germany left-back Felicitas Rauch as they face-off in Euro 2022 on Tuesday.

Eight-time winners Germany thrashed Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark on Friday in their first Group B match.

Spain came from behind to beat Finland 4-1 in their opener.

"We know about Spain's qualities, especially in possession, but we have to be just as good at assessing our strengths."" said Rauch.

"We know that we too have incredible individual quality," she added.

"We really have 23 top, top players in our squad, we have an incredible trust in this team and we can make life very difficult for Spain."

Germany will be without forward Lea Schuller after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side are in talks with Uefa over the 24-year-old's return date to the squad.

With no injuries or suspensions, Spain could name an unchanged starting XI.

"Personally I love difficult games," said their Barcelona defender Mapi Leon.

"I love when they test you, because that's when you really see what level you are at.

"In the end, I want to play against the best to see if they can do it against me or not."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11001013
2Norway11004133
3Austria21011103
4Northern Ireland200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC