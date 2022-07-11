Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Felicitas Rauch is playing in her first major tournament for Germany

Women's Euro 2022 - Germany v Spain Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Tuesday, 12 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

"When Germany and Spain come together, two giants meet," said Germany left-back Felicitas Rauch as they face-off in Euro 2022 on Tuesday.

Eight-time winners Germany thrashed Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark on Friday in their first Group B match.

Spain came from behind to beat Finland 4-1 in their opener.

"We know about Spain's qualities, especially in possession, but we have to be just as good at assessing our strengths."" said Rauch.

"We know that we too have incredible individual quality," she added.

"We really have 23 top, top players in our squad, we have an incredible trust in this team and we can make life very difficult for Spain."

Germany will be without forward Lea Schuller after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side are in talks with Uefa over the 24-year-old's return date to the squad.

With no injuries or suspensions, Spain could name an unchanged starting XI.

"Personally I love difficult games," said their Barcelona defender Mapi Leon.

"I love when they test you, because that's when you really see what level you are at.

"In the end, I want to play against the best to see if they can do it against me or not."