Former England international Jack Wilshere has been appointed head coach of former club Arsenal's Under-18s.

The announcement of the 30-year-old's first coaching role comes after he retired from playing on 8 July.

Wilshere came through Arsenal's academy before going on to make 197 appearances for the Gunners and winning two FA Cups with the London club.

"It's a huge honour to have this role. It's no secret that I love this club," he said.

"I love what we stand for and a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm ready. I'm hungry and can't wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch.

"It's a special feeling to be part of the Arsenal family. It never left me, and even though I moved on for a few years, my heart was always still at Arsenal.

"I can't wait to get started and help these young players thrive with a great team around me."

Wilshere also played for West Ham, Bolton, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF Aarhus.