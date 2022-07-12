"Did you watch the England game?"

"Yeah", said Joely Andrews, who then added massive grin to her response.

"Did you watch the game as a team or individually?"

"We just dipped in and out," Andrews said, before adding more laughter.

Friday's game with England, where the Lionesses hit a record 8-0 score against fellow favourites Norway, will be the end of the road for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland will be heavy underdogs any time they play Sarina Wiegman's side, and Kenny Shiels' side - the lowest ranked team in the competition - could be forgiven for feeling added fear factor such was the ruthless and clinical nature of their win over Norway, who had beaten Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening match.

However, Andrews, a 20-year-old who plays for Women's Premiership side Glentoran, wasn't having any of it.

"We are not fazed by the 8-0, we will give it everything," she said.

"England are top class and that is why they are one of the favourites of this tournament. We are aware of their quality and the standard of football they play.

"They just showed their quality, and we know that can happen to any team. We know we are going to be defending for long periods. We know we will be really tight and well set up against them. We will close down spaces and make it as hard as possible for them.

"This is our first time at a major tournament and, yes it hurts to lose, but we will look at the positives, the lessons we can learn because it will make us a better team in the future.

"England are one of the best in the world and we want to be up there testing ourselves against them as a marker. We are still looking forward to Friday and they are the games you want to play in."

Joely Andrews made her maiden senior start against England in April

'We have to be brave'

Captain Marissa Callaghan has previously spoken about playing with no fear against the leading nations, and that is a mantra that has filtered through to the up and coming players in the squad.

Andrews made her first start against England in April's World Cup qualifier and says she uses matches against the best players in the world to help her own development.

"It's definitely the hardest match that I have ever played in and I'm sure Friday will probably top that again," she said of her first start.

"It's a massive, massive test but one we will relish and look forward to. We won't just sit in the whole time, we have to be brave and we will attack when we can."

"As a group we will rally round each other. We have been in this situation before, we know what it takes and we will give everything.

"It's a massive ask for us, but we know it is our last game of this tournament and we will leave it all out there."