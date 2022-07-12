Scottish Gossip: Doig, Hibs, Celtic, Vera, Rangers, Roofe, Hibs, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Josh Doig has signed a four-year deal with Hellas Verona after the left-back departed Hibernian in a deal worth more than £3m. (Sky Sports)
Argentinos Juniors have turned down bids by Corinthians and Genk midfielder Fausto Vera, who has also been linked with Celtic. (Record)
Rangers forward Kemar Roofe has boosted his hopes of being fit in time for the start of the new season. (Sun)
Striker Tony Weston, 18, has joined Partick Thistle on loan from Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin expects to complete the signing of Benfica forward Luis Lopes this week. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross is unaware of Charlton Athletic interest in defender Ryan Edwards and is keen to preserve his defensive line-up. (Courier - subscription required)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is confident Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay are on course to be fit for the new campaign after recent set-backs. (Edinburgh Evening Express - subscription required)
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson criticises his players following their 1-0 defeat by Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup, saying he was "bored" by the performance. (Record)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was frustrated by Daniel Cleary getting sent off as his side lost on penalties to Annan Athletic in the League Cup. (Herald - subscription required)
Davidson was "furious" over Cleary's dismissal, which he described as "playground football". (Courier - subscription required)
Former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Peter Grant believes the current staging of the Scottish League Cup should have been cancelled to reduce the amount of games in a congested 2022 fixture calendar. (Sun)