Callum Doyle: Coventry City sign Manchester City centre-back on loan
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed Manchester City's England Under-19 centre-back Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship earlier this month
He spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he played 44 games in all competitions, scoring once and featuring in their League One play-off final win at Wembley.
He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Manchester City.
"He is a really good player with a lot of potential, who we know a lot about, and we're all looking forward to working with him," Coventry manager Mark Robins told the club website.
"He enjoyed a successful first season with Sunderland, helping them win promotion and, as I say, we are very happy to be able to welcome him to the club."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.