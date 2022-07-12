Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Saxon Earley (right) is yet to play for the first team at Norwich City

Stevenage have made their 11th signing of the summer after agreeing a season-long loan for teenage Norwich City defender Saxon Earley.

Left-back Earley, 19, captained the Canaries' under-18 and under-23 teams and will get his first taste of senior football at the Lamex Stadium.

"There wasn't a doubt in my mind as soon as I knew that Stevenage were interested," Earley said. external-link

"I want to have a positive impact and see where we can go this season."

Earley is the fifth defender brought in during the close season by boss Steve Evans, following the arrivals of Carl Piergianni, Max Clark, Dan Sweeney and Kane Smith.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.