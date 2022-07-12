Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Viljami Sinisalo played the whole 90 minutes of Aston Villa's recent pre-season friendly against Walsall

Burton Albion have signed Finland Under-21 captain Viljami Sinisalo from Premier League club Aston Villa on loan for the whole of the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made two appearances for Villa's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy and spent the 2020-21 campaign with Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

Sinisalo recently signed a new three-year contact at Villa Park.

He becomes the Brewers' second signing of the summer.

"We're pleased to have been able to bring Vil in, he's got pedigree at such a young age," said Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He's had a fantastic summer with Finland's under-21s, he's highly rated at Villa and he's the type of keeper we like, so we're pleased to bring him in."

Sinisalo will provide competition for first-choice keeper Ben Garrett at the Pirelli Stadium.

