Rodri began his career at Villarreal and spent one season at Atletico Madrid before his move to Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a new five-year contract until the summer of 2027.

The Spain international, 26, has made 151 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side since joining from Atletico Madrid for a then club record £62.8m in 2019.

He has won five major honours during his time at Etihad Stadium, including back-to-back Premier League titles.

"Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career. I have loved every second," he said.

"The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the club and the manager pushes me every single day.

"We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry. Once you start winning big titles, you don't want to stop."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "He is the perfect example of what a top professional should be: he has a fantastic attitude, lives his life in the right way, takes care of his body and trains hard every single day. That is a manager's dream, and I know Pep loves working with him.

"He has improved a lot since coming here and, for me, he is now one of the best in the world in his position."