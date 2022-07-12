Close menu

Elgin City face disciplinary hearing for fielding banned player Darryl McHardy

Darryl McHardy
Darryl McHardy came on in the 33rd minute at Somerset Park, despite being suspended

Elgin City face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after fielding a suspended player in Saturday's Scottish League Cup match against Ayr United.

Darryl McHardy was subject to a one-match ban and came on as a first-half substitute in the 0-0 draw.

Ayr won the penalty shootout that following the 90 minutes and secured a bonus point in addition to their point for the draw at Somerset Park.

Elgin's next match in Group F is away to Annan Athletic on Saturday.

