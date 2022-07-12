Elgin City face disciplinary hearing for fielding banned player Darryl McHardy
Last updated on .From the section Elgin
Elgin City face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after fielding a suspended player in Saturday's Scottish League Cup match against Ayr United.
Darryl McHardy was subject to a one-match ban and came on as a first-half substitute in the 0-0 draw.
Ayr won the penalty shootout that following the 90 minutes and secured a bonus point in addition to their point for the draw at Somerset Park.
Elgin's next match in Group F is away to Annan Athletic on Saturday.