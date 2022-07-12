Close menu
Champions League Qualifying - 2nd Leg
LinfieldLinfield19:45The New SaintsThe New Saints
Venue: Windsor Park

Linfield v The New Saints (Wed)

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Ryan Brobbel in action against Linfield
Ryan Brobbel's goal seperates the side ahead of the second leg at Windsor Park

New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick says his side will go into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier away to Linfield on the front foot.

Ryan Brobbel's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Welsh champions in last week's first leg at Park Hall.

"We're a positive team with good attacking threats in the team so we do need to be on the front foot," he said. "We want to score."

Linfield boss David Healy has Niall Quinn available for selection again.

The experienced full-back missed the first leg but returned to captain the Blues in Saturday's friendly win over Knockbreda.

Saints midfielder Leo Smith acknowledged the tie was far from over and will have to work hard to secure a result in front of a partisan home crowd at Windsor Park.

"That might work in their favour," Smith said.

"But we've played in big games before and we need to make sure that we play our own game and not the occasion."

In the second qualifying round the winners will face Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt or KI Klaksvík of the Faroe Islands.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 13th July 2022

  • LinfieldLinfield19:45The New SaintsThe New Saints
  • Dinamo BatumiDinamo Batumi18:00Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • KI KlaksvíkKI Klaksvík18:00Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt
  • Shakhtyor SoligorskShakhtyor Soligorsk18:00NK MariborNK Maribor
  • Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC19:00Tobol KostanayTobol Kostanay
  • CFR ClujCFR Cluj19:30PyunikPyunik

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories