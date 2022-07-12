Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Williams scored eight goals in 41 appearances across two seasons for Tottenham

Manchester United have signed experienced striker Rachel Williams on a two-year deal.

The former England forward, 34, left Tottenham Hotspur at the end of her contract in May.

She will be reunited with manager Marc Skinner, with whom she worked with at Birmingham between 2017 and 2019.

"I'm very pleased to join this fantastic club. It's a big opportunity and I'm looking forward to getting started," said Williams.

Williams, who has 13 England caps and was part of the Team GB squad for the 2012 Olympics, has also had spells at Leicester, Doncaster Belles, Chelsea and Notts County in her 18-year career.

"Great to have Rachel join us at this exciting time for the team," said Skinner.

"She offers a wealth of experience and knowledge, which she can use to help enhance the performance of individual players and the team."

