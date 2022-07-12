Close menu

Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag's first game in charge ends with thumping win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Thailand

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments39

Man Utd players celebrate
Man Utd's next pre-season friendlies come against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Australia

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a winning start as Manchester United manager as three first-half goals set up his side for an impressive 4-0 success over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring before Fred and Anthony Martial increased United's lead against a Liverpool side that made 21 changes across the 90 minutes, including half-hour cameos for new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Young Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri added a fourth near the end as, in front of over 50,000 enthusiastic supporters in the Thai capital, Liverpool were made to pay for a combination of their profligacy at one end and defensive errors at the other.

It is, of course, only the start of pre-season, with some Liverpool players literally returning from holiday in the hours before Saturday's tour departure.

Of the starting line-ups, United's also contained far more players expected to be involved on the opening Premier League weekend.

But still, after the torture their fans have experienced over the past 12 months, this was a blessed relief and Ten Hag was applauded by the United contingent when his face was shown on the big screen in the dying minutes.

Fred's goal was outrageous. The Brazilian polarises opinion like no other United player, but his brilliant chip over fellow countryman Alisson, executed with precision from 20 yards, was jaw-dropping and will doubtless provide some fun when the pair next meet up on international duty.

Fred (left)
Fred (left) scored four goals in 36 appearances for Manchester United last season

Sancho's finish was calm, Martial's clinical. If Marcus Rashford had taken another opportunity, offensively, United would have been almost perfect.

Ten Hag, though, will also know his side were fortunate at times.

There was one ridiculous passage of play, during which impressive Liverpool new boy Carvalho and Luis Diaz, who also fluffed an easy rebound, both struck the post.

In addition, David de Gea needed to make four good saves, including one to deny Nunez, who was among Jurgen Klopp's final tranche of substitutes. They also included Mo Salah, who curled a shot against the post in the latter stages.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 16:29

    Only BBC Manchester United could open a HYS on a pre-season game! Liverpool had 37 players on the pitch trying to get match fit. The result matters not a jot!

    Will united fans be classing this as a major trophy?

    So this season, united will attack but judging by elanga, the diving will still be there!

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:29

    #opentopbusparade

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 16:29

    United actually looked coached - not seen that in many a year. Pointless loss for Liverpool, but Utd will definitely take heart from it that they finally have someone in charge that knows how to coach and not just micromanage, delegate or in Ole's case, protect them.

    Liverpool are always terrible in pre-season under Klopp so this wasn't something new.

  • Comment posted by 1Title in 31, today at 16:29

    Another blank for what we keep being told is the best team in the world..even their 100m strikker and 400k aweek failed to hit the net again... .a good performance by united the Result was a bonus.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 16:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Nirospoem, today at 16:28

    Always matters. We hate each other.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:28

    Ah bless, look at all these Man Not-Utd souls celebrating, please no one burst their bubble by telling them that in pre season none of this matters.

  • Comment posted by Treble99, today at 16:28

    Far more important match for United than liverpool. If nothing else it should give confidence and belief to players who looked completely shot last season! For liverpool main goal was some fitness.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 16:28

    What a waste of a HYS.

    Lets all guess :- United are gonna win the Premier League !!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Ron Swansons mustache, today at 16:28

    Back in my day United & Liverpool friendlies usually ended up finishing with a couple of injuries and a few red cards...snow flakes!

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 16:28

    How many more friendlies are going to get the full blown 'live' treatment before the season starts?

  • Comment posted by Mike Key, today at 16:27

    Well that is it Utd are going to win the league. As if!

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 16:27

    This result does matter and does underline that Man United are back alongside the best. These 2 teams will be close together on similar points at the end of this coming season.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:27

    Just in anyone was in doubt that this was not a pre season game, Liverpool even had their ‘pre season game’ sponsor on their shirts, to make this clear.

  • Comment posted by bodge68, today at 16:27

    I'll take any win over livarpool it's never a friendly

  • Comment posted by dave3, today at 16:27

    BBC really scraping the barrel opening hys for this. Must be a slow news day.

  • Comment posted by SamTheMan, today at 16:27

    ETH THE GREATEST COACH OF ALL TIME

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:27

    Congratulations, Man Utd for getting an A on the mock ‘mock exam’.

  • Comment posted by mony, today at 16:27

    Any excuse from Simon Stone to have a HYS on United. The headline says it all really. Well done on the top coverage BBC. I’m so glad your not wasting our money on drivel!

  • Comment posted by Notts46, today at 16:27

    As they say, you are only as good as your last game :)

