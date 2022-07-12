Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Sweden v Switzerland Venue : Bramall Lane, Sheffield Date : Wednesday, 13 July Kick-off :17:00 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Sweden face Switzerland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night as both sides look for their first wins in the Uefa European Women's Championship.

Olympic silver medallists Sweden drew 1-1 with defending European champions the Netherlands on Saturday.

Switzerland played out a 2-2 draw against Portugal, despite having a two-goal lead at half-time.

The Swiss cancelled their training session on Monday after eight players suffered from a stomach bug.

"The majority of the affected players and staff members are on the mend. We are happy that we have received travel clearance and can use today's training opportunity," team doctor Martin Schober said on Tuesday.

"One player and two staff members are staying at team base camp as a precaution and, provided they remain symptom-free, will join the team tomorrow."

Group C is wide open with all four teams on one point after the opening games.