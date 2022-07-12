Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group C
SwedenSweden17:00SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Venue: Bramall Lane

Euro 2022: Sweden face Switzerland in open Group C

Switzerland training
Switzerland were forced to cancel their training session on Monday after eight players suffered from a stomach bug
Women's Euro 2022 - Sweden v Switzerland
Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Date: Wednesday, 13 July Kick-off:17:00 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Sweden face Switzerland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night as both sides look for their first wins in the Uefa European Women's Championship.

Olympic silver medallists Sweden drew 1-1 with defending European champions the Netherlands on Saturday.

Switzerland played out a 2-2 draw against Portugal, despite having a two-goal lead at half-time.

The Swiss cancelled their training session on Monday after eight players suffered from a stomach bug.

"The majority of the affected players and staff members are on the mend. We are happy that we have received travel clearance and can use today's training opportunity," team doctor Martin Schober said on Tuesday.

"One player and two staff members are staying at team base camp as a precaution and, provided they remain symptom-free, will join the team tomorrow."

Group C is wide open with all four teams on one point after the opening games.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

