Women's European Championship - Group C
NetherlandsNetherlands20:00PortugalPortugal
Venue: Leigh Sports Village

Netherlands v Portugal: Van Domselaar expected to start as holders seek first win

Daphne van Domselaar and Sari van Veenendaal
Daphne van Domselaar came on for Sari van Veenendaal in Saturday's draw with Sweden
Women's Euro 2022 - Netherlands v Portugal
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 13 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Daphne van Domselaar is expected to start in goal as holders the Netherlands seek their first win of Euro 2022 against Portugal.

The 22-year-old will take the place of Sari van Veenendaal, who is out of the Euros after injuring her shoulder in the opening-game draw with Sweden.

Manager Mark Parsons could be forced into a change in defence after Aniek Nouwen went off early on Saturday.

Portugal could be unchanged from their 2-2 draw with Switzerland.

The Portuguese were 2-0 down inside five minutes, but fought back to claim a point, with Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva scoring the goals.

They will have their work cut out at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, though, against a Dutch side looking to defend the crown they won in 2017 and smarting from their frustrating 1-1 result with the Swedes.

After winning four of their previous six matches, the Netherlands will be confident of claiming three points, although they face an opponent currently on a five-game unbeaten run.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

