Ciaran Clark joined Newcastle from Aston Villa in August 2016

Sheffield United are set to sign Newcastle United centre-back Ciaran Clark on a season-long loan deal.

The 32-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with the Magpies, has made 114 league appearances for the Premier League side.

However, he was not included in their 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield the Republic of Ireland international was having a medical.

"If we get it done it'll be for his experience," Heckingbottom said.

"He's got promotion out of this league, he's good in both boxes and it gives us balance down that left side. It ticks a lot of boxes for us."