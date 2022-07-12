Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Lewis Ferguson won his fourth Scotland cap against Armenia last month

Lewis Ferguson has joined Bologna from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee, the Scottish club have announced.

The Dons accepted an offer from the Italian outfit, reported to be £3m, external-link over the weekend.

The Scotland midfielder, 22, was Aberdeen's top scorer last season with 16 goals in all competitions.

"Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen," said manager Jim Goodwin. "He has earned the right to explore other options."

Ferguson, the son of former Rangers, Hearts and Scotland player Derek, was a product of Hamilton Academical's academy before joining Aberdeen in 2018.

He has made a total of 183 senior club appearances, scoring 37 goals, and been capped four times by his country.

The midfielder arrives Bologna just after the Serie A club sold fellow Scotland cap Aaron Hickey to Brentford.

And Ferguson is the second major departure from Pittodrie this summer, with full-back Calvin Ramsay having joined Liverpool for around £4.5m.

'A win-win all round' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller on BBC Scotland's Sportsound

There has been a lot of speculation over the past couple of season and Lewis has handled the situation very well. He's not let it affect him and he's produced some outstanding performances for Aberdeen.

I agree with Jim Goodwin. He has earned the right to go and take his career in another direction.

Aberdeen will miss him, no doubt, but they will get good compensation. It's a win-win all round.

