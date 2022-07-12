Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Clayton had been part of the Liverpool academy setup since he was a child

Swindon Town have signed versatile defender Tom Clayton on a two-year deal from Liverpool, for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool's academy when he was nine but did not made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

He played regularly in midfield for Liverpool's under-23 squad, where he was also made captain.

Last June, Clayton made his debut for Scotland Under-21s and has since been capped five times.

"I'm so pleased to join Swindon," Clayton told the club website external-link .

"Having spoken to a number of people about the club before signing I knew this was the place I wanted to play my football and take the next step in my career, so it wasn't a hard decision at all."

