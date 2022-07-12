Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Ian Henderson needs four more goals to become Rochdale's all-time leading goalscorer

Rochdale have re-signed striker Ian Henderson on a one-year deal.

The 37-year-old spent seven seasons with Dale after initially joining on loan in March 2013 and scored 126 goals in 343 appearances.

He joined Salford in August 2020 and scored 20 goals in 61 league games.

"I'm really looking forward to working under Robbie Stockdale. I see it as a new challenge and working with new people with new ideas," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.