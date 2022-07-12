Close menu

DC United: Wayne Rooney appointed head coach of Major League Soccer side

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for DC United

Wayne Rooney has been appointed head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United.

It is Rooney's second job in management after leaving Derby last month - leading the club through administration and relegation to League One.

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, 36, spent 18 months at DC United and captained the side.

DC United said Rooney is "one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport".

Co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan added in a statement: "He's already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity.

"He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

"The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach."

DC United have been without a manager since April, are second bottom of the Eastern Conference and were beaten 7-0 by Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Rooney has received his work visa.

Rooney spent 18 months in Washington before joining Derby as a player-coach in January 2020, scoring 23 goals in 48 MLS matches.

He was put in interim charge of the team in November of that year with the club bottom of the Championship after they parted company with Phillip Cocu.

Rooney was confirmed in the post on a two-and-half-year contract three months later, a decision which prompted him to confirm his retirement as a player.

Derby entered administration in September 2021 and last season were relegated from the Championship, having been docked 21 points throughout the season.

The former Everton forward, who made his professional debut for the Toffees in August 2002 aged just 16, then quit Derby on 24 June.

"Wayne is a winner and a competitor. His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none," said Dave Kasper, DC United president of soccer operations.

"Wayne's approach to the game and the style of soccer he wants to play fits within our philosophy and we believe he is the right person to lead our club moving forward."

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:14

    Wayne keen to get his family out of the country and well away from the Vardy's.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Even though his family told him that they did not like living in DC, the last time around.

  • Comment posted by Blakatak, today at 19:13

    Wayne Rooney's DC United, to give the club new title

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:29

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Got a feeling we will all be hearing that from here on out.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 19:16

    Good luck to him hope he does well! I have a lot of respect for him after how he acted in his last job paying wages etc. He's matures a lot over the years and put his past behind him.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A below average league for a below average manager. A match made in heaven (no pun intended).

  • Comment posted by Shax, today at 19:30

    The managerial colossus that is P Neville finally has some worthy competition...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      DC United vs Inter Miami. The Man United derby

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:37

    Mr Rooney just cannot get away from managing DC teams.
    First Derby County and now DC United.

    What's next for him after this? Derry City?

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 19:55

      jd replied:
      Maybe he'll have a go at DC comics when he gives up football who knows?

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 19:28

    Washington, lock up your granny’s. You have been warned

    • Reply posted by DPiddy, today at 19:32

      DPiddy replied:
      He's trying to break on through (to the other side), Jim

  • Comment posted by villa4tw, today at 19:16

    I'm sure I read an article on how his family couldn't settle in the US, that's why he left last time. Seems a strange decision if that true. Good luck though.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:27

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Funny how money seems to make family settlement problems disappear.
      Perhaps, he is going to DC alone this time.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 19:38

    Wayne Rooney joins Wayne Rooney's DC United

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:24

    Breaking news. Jamie Vardy has signed for DC United. He says he wants to experience a different league and also wants to get away from all the drama that has happened between his wife and Coleen Rooney

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 19:36

    So now we know why he left Derby

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Because Derby are in League One

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 19:30

    He couldn't manage to walk my dog

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 19:55

      William Munny replied:
      And 'Phil Neville's England Women' have managed to score 93 goals in about 13 games since he left...

      Amazing talent. Just need Southgate to get an offer from China now ;-)

  • Comment posted by Beep Beep im a Sheep, today at 19:29

    Someone should probably tell Rooney DC does not stand for Derby County and that he has to move house. Bless him.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 19:21

    Good on him.

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 19:49

    Stupid earlier comments.Good luck to him.He is a decent guy who did well for his clubs and England.Re the Derby mess he stuck to the task when others would have walked away.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 19:28

    I'm sure Wayne will be a 'marvel' at DC?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:30

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Marvel lous

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:25

    This is a good move for Rooney. Gives him time to hone his management skills, away from the limelight and pressure of the EFL. He can then hopefully come back a better manager and take another crack at managing an English club.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Everton is waiting

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:16

    Good news for Colleen. The local women won't know who he is or be able to understand him!

    • Reply posted by mrjelly12, today at 19:28

      mrjelly12 replied:
      And what is the basis of your possible mode of speech, Mr Sneery? That of Rees-Mogg perhaps.The lad was a hard working top class international footballer, good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 19:15

    In fairness he will earn more in a month than Derby has to spend on transfers for the entire season!

  • Comment posted by Zameen, today at 19:14

    He'll be managing Man Ure before the winter transfer window opens. They'll be due a new manager by then

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 19:14

    So we now move to Rooney’s DC United after another purchase …

