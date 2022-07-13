Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Harris brought Sheyi Ojo to Cardiff on loan in September 2020

Cardiff City have re-signed former loan player Sheyi Ojo on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.

Winger Ojo, 25, has agreed a two-year deal having been released by the Anfield giants this summer.

He made 13 senior appearances for Liverpool after coming through the club's academy, but never established himself in the Reds' first team.

Ojo returns to Cardiff having scored five goals in 42 appearances for the Championship club in 2020-21.

He becomes the Bluebirds' 11th summer signing, having spent last season on loan with another second-tier side, Millwall.

Ojo made 19 Lions appearances - 13 of them starts - but did not score for Gary Rowett's side.

He also spent time on loan at Rangers, Reims, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic during his spell as a Liverpool player.

"I really enjoyed myself last time I was here, and I've got some unfinished business to do. I'm really looking forward to the season, and I hope we can do some special things," Ojo said.

"I didn't actually get to see the fans last time I was here, so I'm really looking forward to that. The one thing that was missing last time was the fans, so I'm excited for the first game. I really liked being in Cardiff last time I was here."

Cardiff boss Steve Morison has overhauled his squad following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, with Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Ebou Adams, Callum O'Dowda, Jak Alnwick, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Allsop, Andy Rinomhota and Romaine Sawyers already recruited this summer.

Midfielder Joe Ralls has agreed a new contract, with Wales international Will Vaulks among a number of players released.

Alex Smithies, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna, Isaac Vassell, Ciaron Brown and Josh Murphy have all departed the club.

"Sheyi adds to that top end of the pitch and gives us some extra quality up there," manager Morison said.

"He's got lots of power and pace, and I'm very excited to see him in action.

"He was very good when he was here on loan, but I think there's more to come from him. I liked him when I first saw him.

"It's a permanent transfer for him, and he's at an age now where he has a real chance to bed in, be somewhere, and make it his home."

