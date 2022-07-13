Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

The Denmark fans are bringing vibrancy to the tournament atmosphere

It's been a week since England kicked off Euro 2022 in front of 68,871 fans at Old Trafford.

What a festival we've witnessed so far. We've had goals - lots of them - city centre takeovers and carnival atmospheres across the nine stadiums that have hosted matches.

Attendance records for the tournament are being shattered, but there have also been complaints of "sold-out" stadiums not actually being full at kick-off.

So we want to hear from you on your experiences of a tournament that's capturing new supporters for women's football across the length and breadth of the country.

Let us know your experiences using the form below...