Euro 2022: Tell us about your tournament experiences so far
Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022
It's been a week since England kicked off Euro 2022 in front of 68,871 fans at Old Trafford.
What a festival we've witnessed so far. We've had goals - lots of them - city centre takeovers and carnival atmospheres across the nine stadiums that have hosted matches.
Attendance records for the tournament are being shattered, but there have also been complaints of "sold-out" stadiums not actually being full at kick-off.
So we want to hear from you on your experiences of a tournament that's capturing new supporters for women's football across the length and breadth of the country.
Let us know your experiences using the form below...
If the form doesn't load properly, go straight to it here...
