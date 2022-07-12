Ash Hunter: Morecambe sign ex-Salford City winger on one-year deal
Morecambe have signed winger Ash Hunter on a one-year deal following his release by Salford City at the end of last season.
The 26-year-old, who previously spent five years with Fleetwood Town, joins following a trial with the Shrimps.
"I have played quite a lot in League One and League Two so hopefully I can use that experience," he said.
"The fans can expect a hard-working player who gives everything week in week out."
