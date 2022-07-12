Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Ash Hunter made 93 appearances for Salford City across a loan and permanent spell between 2020 and 2022

Morecambe have signed winger Ash Hunter on a one-year deal following his release by Salford City at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old, who previously spent five years with Fleetwood Town, joins following a trial with the Shrimps.

"I have played quite a lot in League One and League Two so hopefully I can use that experience," he said.

"The fans can expect a hard-working player who gives everything week in week out."

