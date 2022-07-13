Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England Under-23 defender Le Tissier is one of the WSL's brightest young prospects

England Under-23 international defender Maya Le Tissier says she is to leave Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old from Guernsey still has a year left on her contract, but released a statement on social media wishing the club well in the future.

She was an ever-present in Brighton's Women's Super League side last season.

"Four years at Brighton making special memories through the highs and the lows that will stay with me forever," Le Tissier wrote. external-link

She added: "To my team-mates, I can't thank you enough, my family for a lifetime.

"To Hope [Powell, manager] and the staff, thank you for giving me an opportunity and putting your trust in me from a young age, I'll never forget that.

"To the fans, your support never goes unnoticed, I've loved playing in front of you and I hope you can see that I've given you everything I've had, every time I wore the shirt.

"Finally to the club, I wish you all the best for the future, thank you for everything."