Josh Doig is the second Scottish player to move to Italy this summer after Lewis Ferguson joined Bologna

Josh Doig has joined Hellas Verona from Hibernian in what the Scottish club say is "a significant seven-figure deal".

Hibs had agreed a deal to sell the defender for an initial upfront fee of £3m, with a four-year contract tabled.

"The full terms of the 20-year-old's departure will remain undisclosed," said Hibs.

"The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement."

Scotland Under-21 cap Doig has played 78 games for Hibs since his August 2020 debut, mostly at left-back, and has scored once. He was under contract until the summer of 2026.

'A big leap for me'

"I am nowhere near the finished product, nothing like that," said Doig in a farewell interview with HibsTV. "I have so much learning to do and Serie A is a big leap for me.

"Some of the players playing there at the moment are world-class players and for my development that was the next move that felt right.

"I don't want to look too far ahead but to play at the highest level for the rest of my career is something I want to do.

"The only way you can improve yourself is by leaving that comfort zone and I will definitely be doing that but hopefully in the long run it's the best decision."

Verona, managed by former Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi, finished ninth in Serie A last season.

