Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Martin Payero started in just seven of his 14 appearances for Middlesbrough last season

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero has returned to his native Argentina to join Boca Juniors on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joined from Banfield in August 2021 having played for Argentina at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He made just 14 appearances for Boro last term, however, with his only goal coming against Cardiff in October.

His last appearance during 2021-22 came as an 89th-minute substitute in their 1-1 draw with Swansea on 23 April.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.