Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Darcy scored twice for Bolton in his 35 appearances for the team

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Ronan Darcy from Bolton Wanderers on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old has signed for the League Two club for an undisclosed fee after a trial period during pre-season.

Darcy joined Bolton's academy aged nine and made 35 appearances after making his first-team debut in 2019.

He spent time on loan at Norwegian side Sogndal in 2021, and at Queen's Park in Scottish League One during the second half of last season.

"This is the perfect club for me and my aim is to become a regular starter, playing matches week in week out," Darcy told the Swindon website external-link .

"I want to get fans off their seats, score goals and create opportunities for the players around me - I can't wait to get going."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.