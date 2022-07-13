Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Kyle Hudlin scored 13 goals in 58 National League appearances for Solihull Moors

Championship side Huddersfield Town have signed former Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Moors, who have received an undisclosed fee as they had offered Hudlin a new deal and he is under 24.

He will initially join up with Huddersfield's B team.

Hudlin, who is 6ft 9in (2.06m), opened the scoring for Solihull in their 2-1 defeat by Grimsby in last month's National League play-off final.

