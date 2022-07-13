Last updated on .From the section Football

Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko emotional after scoring in West Ham win

Andriy Yarmolenko has joined Al Ain on a free transfer from West Ham United.

The Ukraine winger, 32, has signed with the UAE club on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers on a four-year deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and went on to score 13 goals in 86 appearances for the club.

"Thanks to all you fans and people at West Ham for all your support throughout the whole time," he said on social media. external-link

"It didn't work out," added Yarmolenko. "But there were many happy and pleasant moments, for which I am grateful to everyone who was with me and supported me."

After his home nation was invaded by Russia in February, Yarmolenko said he was "so emotional" when scoring in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in March.

It was reported in May that he would leave West Ham when his contract expired this summer.

Yarmolenko's best personal campaign was 2019-20, when he scored five goals in 23 Premier League games, while he featured prominently during his side's run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, playing 32 matches in all competitions.

Only Andriy Shevchenko (48) has scored more goals for Ukraine than Yarmolenko, with the ex-Dynamo Kyiv winger having claimed 45 from 109 caps.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.