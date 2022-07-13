Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
ItalyItaly17:00IcelandIceland
Venue: Academy Stadium

Euro 2022: Iceland and Italy bid for first win in Group D

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Iceland striker Berglind Thorvaldsdottir
Iceland have only won one of their 11 matches at the European Women's Championship

Iceland meet Italy at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Thursday as both nations bid for their first win at the European Women's Championship.

Forward Berglind Thorvaldsdottir said Iceland will "come back stronger" after they were denied only their second-ever victory in the competition by Belgium.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in their Group D opener on Sunday.

Italy, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 thrashing by France - their joint-heaviest defeat in the Euros.

Thorvaldsdottir, who had a penalty saved before putting Iceland in front against Belgium, added: "It was a really good feeling [to score] and celebrating with the fans from Iceland was amazing.

"We came for the win, but a draw is not the end of the world. I'm sure we will come back stronger in the next game."

Iceland's match against two-time runners-up Italy takes place at 17:00 BST, while group leaders France kick off at 20:00 against Belgium and can secure their place in the quarter-finals with victory at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009096
2Austria21012113
3Norway210149-53
4Northern Ireland200216-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10102201
2Switzerland10102201
3Netherlands10101101
4Sweden10101101

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11005143
2Iceland10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Italy100115-40
View full Women's European Championship tables

