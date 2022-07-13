Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Iceland have only won one of their 11 matches at the European Women's Championship

Iceland meet Italy at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Thursday as both nations bid for their first win at the European Women's Championship.

Forward Berglind Thorvaldsdottir said Iceland will "come back stronger" after they were denied only their second-ever victory in the competition by Belgium.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in their Group D opener on Sunday.

Italy, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 thrashing by France - their joint-heaviest defeat in the Euros.

Thorvaldsdottir, who had a penalty saved before putting Iceland in front against Belgium, added: "It was a really good feeling [to score] and celebrating with the fans from Iceland was amazing.

"We came for the win, but a draw is not the end of the world. I'm sure we will come back stronger in the next game."

Iceland's match against two-time runners-up Italy takes place at 17:00 BST, while group leaders France kick off at 20:00 against Belgium and can secure their place in the quarter-finals with victory at Rotherham's New York Stadium.