Last updated on .From the section Hull

Oscar Estupinan scored 15 goals for Vitoria Guimaraes last season

Hull City have signed former Vitoria Guimaraes striker Oscar Estupinan on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Colombia international scored 15 goals in the Portuguese top flight last season.

Estupinan is the Tigers' sixth summer signing, with their move for Antalyaspor midfielder Dogukan Sinik still to be confirmed.

Shota Arveladze's men start the Championship season at home to Bristol City on 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.