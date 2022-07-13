Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kyle Jameson was unable to keep Oldham away from relegation last season

Tranmere Rovers have signed free agent defender Kyle Jameson on a one-year contract, following his end-of-season exit from Oldham Athletic.

The Urmston-born defender played 15 games across all competitions last season, having amassed two goals in 42 games in total with the Latics.

Jameson, 23, was at Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion earlier in his career, and had loan stays at Barrow and Fylde.

"We're looking forward to working with Kyle," boss Micky Mellon said.

