Wright featured in three pre-season friendlies for Hearts as a trialist

Kilmarnock have signed central defender Joe Wright on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers player had been on trial with Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts.

He had been on the verge of a move to Tynecastle last summer but suffered a knee injury and ankle damage, which kept him sidelined for 12 months.

"He's a good age and size with plenty of experience," said Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

"As soon as we spoke to him it was clear that he was really excited and motivated by the prospect of joining Kilmarnock and playing in the Scottish Premiership."

Wright goes straight into the squad for Wednesday's League Cup tie with Partick Thistle at Rugby Park.

His Doncaster contract expired shortly after the injuries sustained in the final game of the 2020-21 season but the English League Two side helped with his rehabilitation.

