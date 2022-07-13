Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Cabraja (left) spent time on loan at Ferencvaros last season, playing in the Europa League group stage

Hibernian have signed Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja after selling Josh Doig to Hellas Verona.

The 25-year-old arrives from Dinamo Zagreb on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A former under-21 international, he spent last season on loan with Ferencvaros in Hungary and Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.

"He has history of playing at a very high level and is the perfect age," said manager Lee Johnson.

"He's athletic, a really technical left-back who has quality on the ball through his delivery and distribution. He will add strength to our group."

Cabraja spent three seasons with Gorica before switching to Dinamo Zagreb in late January 2021.

The move is dependent on international clearance and work permit approval.

