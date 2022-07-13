Last updated on .From the section Derby

James Collins scored three goals in 30 games for Cardiff last season

Derby County have signed Republic of Ireland striker James Collins from Cardiff City on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old arrives at Pride Park on a free transfer as the League One club continues to rebuild its squad following David Clowes' takeover.

Collins joined Cardiff from Luton last summer after scoring 72 goals in 183 games for The Hatters.

He has won 13 caps for his country following his debut in 2019, scoring two goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.