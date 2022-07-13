Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Ryan Astley was on the Everton bench for their FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood last season

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Ryan Astley from Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has yet to play for Everton's senior side but has made eight EFL Trophy appearances for their under-21s.

He is Accrington's fifth signing since the end of last season.

"Ryan has got a good pedigree, he has represented Wales at under-21 level and has captained Everton's Under-23s," boss John Coleman said.

Accrington start the new League One campaign with a home game against Charlton Athletic on 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.