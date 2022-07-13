Ryan Astley: Everton defender joins Accrington on loan
From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed defender Ryan Astley from Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has yet to play for Everton's senior side but has made eight EFL Trophy appearances for their under-21s.
He is Accrington's fifth signing since the end of last season.
"Ryan has got a good pedigree, he has represented Wales at under-21 level and has captained Everton's Under-23s," boss John Coleman said.
Accrington start the new League One campaign with a home game against Charlton Athletic on 30 July.
